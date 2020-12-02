Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Declines By 93.6%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the October 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Exxe Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Exxe Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, private equity, and financial businesses. The company buys, manages, and develops real estate properties, such as apartments, residential resorts, and mixed use real estate and self-storage properties. It also provides financing and execution services; and advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies.

