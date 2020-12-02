Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Increases By 1,100.0%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLPEY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

