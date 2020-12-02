Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Grows By 4,850.0%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 4,850.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MSMGF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

