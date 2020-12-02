Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Increases By 3,900.0%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNBEY opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. MinebeaMitsumi has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

About MinebeaMitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.