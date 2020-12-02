Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Expands By 4,733.3%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 4,733.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

