Short Interest in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Drops By 93.2%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the October 31st total of 1,770,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,004,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

BKRKF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale businesses and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

