Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 7.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price was up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $35.59. Approximately 675,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 152,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $673.51 million and a PE ratio of 33.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

