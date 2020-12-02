Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $175,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $151.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.39.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

