Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

Shares of WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 316,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,703,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WORK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

