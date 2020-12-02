Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

WORK has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of WORK stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,539,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.