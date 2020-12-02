Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Downgraded by Cowen

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock valued at $36,512,098. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth about $17,721,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

