Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from MKM Partners

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $46,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

