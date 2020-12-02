Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

NYSE:WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

