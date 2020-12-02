Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

NYSE WORK opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Slack Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $199,805.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,091.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

