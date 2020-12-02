Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Trading 5.4% Higher After Strong Earnings

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $42.88. 70,539,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 16,475,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 3,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $129,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,476.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

