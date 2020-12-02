Slack Technologies’ (WORK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.85.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of WORK stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $46,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,340 shares of company stock worth $36,512,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.