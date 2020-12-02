SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $298.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $301.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

