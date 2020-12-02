SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,521,000 after buying an additional 4,100,787 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

