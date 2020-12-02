Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Splunk worth $204,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $4,604,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 167.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,348 shares of company stock worth $16,146,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus upped their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average is $196.24.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

