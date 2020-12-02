STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,470 shares of company stock worth $5,075,403. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.65 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $85.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

