Stakenet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $986,057.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $986,057.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.36 or 0.00552075 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019762 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 111,992,390 coins and its circulating supply is 109,240,296 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stakenet Coin Trading

