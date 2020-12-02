Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Stericycle worth $182,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $2,148,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

