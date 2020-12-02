Stifel Nicolaus Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $56.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.