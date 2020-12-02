STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.