StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 61860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $119,536.00. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,886 shares of company stock worth $5,422,039 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

