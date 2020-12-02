Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 2,335,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 884,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $899.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

