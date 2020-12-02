Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.10

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 4337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sumco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

