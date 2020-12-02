SVB Leerink Raises AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $39.50

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.50 to $39.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.07 and a beta of -0.11. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 220.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

