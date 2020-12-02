Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives $40.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $7,020,700 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 102.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 61.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.