TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,858,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $181,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -369.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

