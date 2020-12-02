Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 62.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.95. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -152.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,824 shares of company stock worth $10,137,741 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.