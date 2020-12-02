Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18. 157,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 402,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

About Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

