TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0594 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00457918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TenX

PAY is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,561,097 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

