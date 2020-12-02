Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 795,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,697,000 after buying an additional 240,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

