Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

TEVA opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 795,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,697,000 after purchasing an additional 240,857 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

