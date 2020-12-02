Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,010.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 22,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,864,000 after buying an additional 129,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $164.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

