The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.