The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,620 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $179,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after purchasing an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

The Allstate stock opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

