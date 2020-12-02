The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,806 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of The Allstate worth $189,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.