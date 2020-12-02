The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $165,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,894 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 52,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 210,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

