The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.