The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

