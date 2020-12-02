The Citadel Group Limited (CGL.AX) (ASX:CGL) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

The Citadel Group Limited (CGL.AX) (ASX:CGL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This is an increase from The Citadel Group Limited (CGL.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.96.

About The Citadel Group Limited (CGL.AX)

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software platforms, digital services, and managed services solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Technology, Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Wellbeing. The company primarily offers term managed, software as a service, product sales and installation, consulting, and professional services.

