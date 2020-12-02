The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of The Clorox worth $188,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $203.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average of $214.92. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $146.70 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,381 shares of company stock worth $9,893,347 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

