The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Cut by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,360,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $334.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $371.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.17.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

