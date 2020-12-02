The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $232.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.14.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

