The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,849,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,882 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.63% of The Kroger worth $164,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

The Kroger stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

