The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in The Middleby by 306.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Middleby by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in The Middleby by 67.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 2,094.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

