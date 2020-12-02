The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after acquiring an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after acquiring an additional 347,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after acquiring an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $179.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

