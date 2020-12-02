The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,763 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of The Travelers Companies worth $169,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

NYSE:TRV opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

